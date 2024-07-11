Issue 1865
Top Stories
The FIG primary market reopened this week after the conclusion of the French parliamentary election but it has emerged that not every issuer is returning to a rapturous response
Momentum for reform may slow but political will continues to filter through Europe
Primary market opens up but for how long?
Investors ask for more juice as CMBS volumes surpass expectations
Leader
Only companies with their backs against the wall will accept paying so much more spread than peers with similar ratings
Tax hikes and regulation are bearable risks. Social disintegration is not
