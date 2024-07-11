GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236213
Issue 1865

Hostile politics threatens rise of Paris in capital markets
Public Sector
Sovereigns

UK uncovers sensational demand for linker tap

Elias Wilson, July 11, 2024
Supras and agencies
EU takes €9bn chunk out of ambitious H2 funding target
Addison Gong, July 09, 2024
Supras and agencies
KfW curve tightens after surprise cut in funding plan
Addison Gong, July 10, 2024
Supras and agencies
EBRD lands biggest green bond in recovering market
Elias Wilson, July 10, 2024
Sub-sovereigns
Länder struggle for attention in busy market
Addison Gong, July 11, 2024
Financial Institutions
FIG

La Mondiale and CNP Assurances demonstrate ‘resilience’ of French insurers

Sarah Ainsworth, July 10, 2024
Senior Debt
Commerzbank harks back to ‘halcyon days’ with bumper book and negative premium
Sarah Ainsworth, July 09, 2024
Regulatory Capital
Eager investors scoop up bank capital ahead of anticipated slowdown
Atanas Dinov, July 09, 2024
FIG
Yankee FIG jumps ahead of ‘$16bn’ US bank blitz
David Rothnie, July 11, 2024
FIG
Hungry investors devour Santander’s tier 2 Kangaroo
Austin Barnes, July 10, 2024
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Analysis

CRE fears ease as Aareal shines in covered bond market

Frank Jackman, July 11, 2024
Covered Bonds
Covered bond market nears normality as Alto Adige, Aareal print
George Collard, July 10, 2024
Covered Bonds
Swiss Pfandbriefbank navigates investor fatigue to raise Sfr812m
Sophie Astles, July 09, 2024
Covered Bonds
Monte dei Paschi social covered debut ‘expected to work’
Sarah Ainsworth, July 09, 2024
Securitization
ABS US

US ABS investors still hungry after huge first half

Diana Bravo, July 11, 2024
Asia
Asia ABS blooms as Azalea and Clifford Capital deals fly
Rashmi Kumar, July 11, 2024
ABS Europe
SRT fundraising flying with issuance set for record high
George Smith, July 11, 2024
GC View
Labour must use securitization to finance UK’s search for growth
Tom Lemmon, July 09, 2024
Securitization People and Markets Europe
Fine wine lending gets ABS juices flowing
Tom Lemmon, July 10, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Aroundtown bond market return lays blueprint for unfavoured issuers

Mike Turner, July 11, 2024
Corporate Bonds
IG corporate bond investors want three to nine year maturities, says new survey
Mike Turner, July 11, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Logicor and SCR-Sibelco tighten bond pricing more than 30bp
Mike Turner, July 10, 2024
Corporate Bonds
TMCC and Leasys cruise through to raise €1.5bn in bonds
Mike Turner, July 08, 2024
Corporate Bonds
John Deere and Iberdrola print as eyes turn to US inflation data
Mike Turner, July 09, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Flickers of M&A ignite loan market

Ana Fati, July 12, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Thames Water faces multi-stage fight to get lenders on board
Ana Fati, July 11, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Mixed response from investors as Thames Water pleads for regulatory approvals
Ana Fati, July 09, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Waga Energy signs its first €100m green syndicated loan
Ana Fati, July 10, 2024
Syndicated Loans
EnBW inks €2bn SLL revolver
Ana Fati, July 08, 2024
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

'Last call' for CEEMEA issuers as volumes near record

George Collard, July 11, 2024
Emerging Markets
Saudi Aramco prints blow-out $6bn
Francesca Young, July 11, 2024
Emerging Markets
Turkey draws $7bn book but demand for its debt may soon falter
Francesca Young, July 10, 2024
Emerging Markets
Sharjah starts euro debut tighter than planned
George Collard, July 10, 2024
EM LatAm
Telecom Argentina eyes new bond to fund tender offer
Oliver West, July 09, 2024
Equity
Regulation

FCA unveils final listing reforms to boost London market

Gaia Freydefont, July 11, 2024
Equity
French ECM unbowed after election, but on pause
Gaia Freydefont, July 08, 2024
Equity IPOs
Institutions back Rosebank’s bid to replicate Melrose
Gaia Freydefont, July 09, 2024
Equity IPOs
Recent IPO performance offers encouragement as defence sector listings sighted
Gaia Freydefont, July 10, 2024
People and Markets
People News

Barclays hires top funding official from Lloyds

Jon Hay, July 11, 2024
People and Markets
Morgan Stanley hires to restock SSA DCM
Francesca Young, July 08, 2024
People News
BBVA hires former Stan Chart capital leader
Jon Hay, July 11, 2024
People News
Peberdy becomes CEO of NatWest Markets
Gaia Freydefont, July 09, 2024
People News
Raghavan grips Citi’s IB as Dickson departs
David Rothnie, July 10, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw

Bank of America dealmakers walk amid EMEA pay concerns

David Rothnie, July 12, 2024