Issue 1822

Top Stories
Supras and agencies
Picky investors leave SSA market waiting for direction from EU
decisions choices_7Sep23_alamy
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

Birmingham distress crushes UK council bond hopes

Birmingham Town Hall was also the first significant work of the 19th century revival of Roman architecture
Jon Hay, September 07, 2023
Supras and agencies
ESM and SEK add to SSA momentum in dollar market
Addison Gong, September 07, 2023
Supras and agencies
AIIB takes record orders as supras hit dollar market
Addison Gong, September 06, 2023
Supras and agencies
Strong start to September for SSAs after EIB and World Bank
Addison Gong, September 05, 2023
Sovereigns
UPDATE: Scarcity draws ultra-long investors to UK tap
Georgie Lee, September 05, 2023
Financial Institutions
Senior Debt

Lower tier FIG issuers drive senior funding forward

Oviedo, Spain, 6th March, 2023: A Bankinter sign during Bankinter finances more than 4 billion through its investment banking area on March 06, 2023, in Oviedo, Spain. Credit: Alberto Brevers / Alamy Live News
Atanas Dinov, September 06, 2023
Senior Debt
HSBC garners £1bn with rare home market visit
Atanas Dinov, September 07, 2023
Senior Debt
Dollar market roars back to life with $25bn Yankee FIG spree
Atanas Dinov, September 07, 2023
Asia
Asia FIG borrowers reopen bond market but risk appetite stays short
Rashmi Kumar, September 07, 2023
Senior Debt
Scotia debuts green label in Swissies
Frank Jackman, September 06, 2023
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Pfandbrief issuers to pay more as supply set to reignite

Ignite HiRes 575 X 375
Bill Thornhill, September 07, 2023
Covered Bonds
TD takes size in dollar covered bonds, opens book in Aussie dollars
Bill Thornhill, September 07, 2023
Covered Bonds
Covered bond issuers turn to dollars and sterling
Bill Thornhill, September 06, 2023
Covered Bonds
Desio achieves potential in tough covered bond market
Bill Thornhill, September 05, 2023
Covered Bonds
BPCE, Santander Totta pay up for covered bonds
Atanas Dinov, September 04, 2023
Securitization
CMBS

End of FDIC sales could be inflection point for cheap-looking agency MBS

This August 6, 2008 file photo shows the corporate headquarters of Freddie Mac in McLean, Virginia. The Bush administration announced September 8, 2008 it was taking control of the troubled mortgage lending giants Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae in an attempt
Kunyi Yang, September 07, 2023
ABS
Euro ABS market braces for surge of deals without ECB help
George Smith, September 07, 2023
CLOs
US MM CLOs eye tighter pricing amid 'super positive' appetite
Tom Lemmon, September 07, 2023
RMBS
Clavel refi triggered double-A default despite available cash
George Smith, September 07, 2023
ABS
'Overwhelming' pipeline builds in US ABS despite summer weakness
Kunyi Yang, September 06, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

New names, wide ratings range and SLBs in IG corporate issues

Freidrichshafen, Germany. 09th Mar, 2015. The logo of the German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen AG stands in front of the company's R&D center shortly after sunset in Freidrichshafen, Germany, 09 March 2015. Photo: Felix Kaestle/dpa/Alamy Live News
Mike Turner, September 06, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Assa Abloy makes convincing return to euro bonds
Mike Turner, September 06, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Orange SLB debut tastes sweet to investors
Mike Turner, September 04, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Sterling investors far prefer Motability's longest end
Mike Turner, September 04, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Blue chip Yankees lead hail of dollar bonds
David Rothnie, September 07, 2023
Emerging Markets
CEE

Timing clash sours Turkish banks' return to primary

The Suleymaniye Mosque on the Third Hill with a ferries on the banks of the Golden Horn, Istanbul Turkey
George Collard, September 07, 2023
EM LatAm
Codelco's biggest ever book blasts open LatAm primary
Oliver West, September 06, 2023
CEE
Hungary lands biggest ever euro tranche
George Collard, September 06, 2023
Emerging Markets
DP World praised for tight green sukuk
Francesca Young, September 07, 2023
CEE
mBank takes €750m in complex deal
George Collard, September 07, 2023
Equity
ABBs-Block Trades

Blackstone, Thomson Reuters' latest LSEG block raises £2.25bn

London Stock Exchange Group Sign, London
Aidan Gregory, September 07, 2023
Equity-Linked
Oil supermajor Eni sells €1bn sustainability-linked convertible bond
Aidan Gregory, September 07, 2023
Equity IPOs
Schott Pharma restarts Europe's dormant IPO market
Aidan Gregory, September 06, 2023
Equity IPOs
SoftBank seeks valuation of up to $52bn for Arm
Aidan Gregory, September 05, 2023
Equity IPOs
Oman's privatisation drive progresses with OQ Gas Networks flotation
Aidan Gregory, September 04, 2023
People and Markets
People News

DMO restructures Gilts desk following Duffell departure

City of london
Georgie Lee, September 06, 2023
Technology
HSBC and Terra enter quantum collaboration
John Crabb, September 07, 2023
People News
Mégarbané leaves SocGen ahead of strategy reveal
David Rothnie, September 07, 2023
People and Markets
Tech sector loses work-life appeal compared to finance, data shows
John Crabb, September 05, 2023
Syndicated Loans
LMA’s new chief wants it to speak up for lending
Jon Hay, September 06, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

De Giorgi can help Winters secure legacy

stanchart.jpg
David Rothnie, September 07, 2023