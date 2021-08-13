Free content

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

    PandM Notebook
    Deutsche’s new-found pulling power
    Richard Metcalf, August 13, 2021
    Bankers seem to be buying the story of resurgence at Germany’s flagship investment bank
    Leader
    Deutsche Bank: back to DCM basics
    Burhan Khadbai, August 12, 2021
    While it is quite astonishing to see Deutsche Bank back near the top of the SSA league table, it is in fact the result of a quite deliberate move by the bank to go back to what it is good at.
    LevFin
    Ares’ £1bn ESG-linked direct lending deal a sign of things to come
    Silas Brown, August 12, 2021
    Sustainability-linked financing is set to grow in private credit after direct lender sets new record
    Bank Strategy
    Barclays aiming to instil 'multi-product' mentality, says Mason
    Richard Metcalf, August 11, 2021
    "We want to use this change of structure and these new leadership roles to foster this multi-product solutions mentality," Pete Mason tells GlobalCapital
    Tuesday View
    Capital must go to adaptation as well as reducing emissions
    Richard Metcalf, August 10, 2021
    Recent extreme weather events, viewed in the context of the sixth report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, underscore the importance of directing capital not only to reducing carbon emissions but also building resilience to the changing climate.
    Sponsored HSBC
    Mainland China’s sustainable bond market gains ground
    GlobalCapital, August 10, 2021
    Mainland China’s sustainable bond market has gone from strength to strength recently, with issuers and investors finding new opportunities and embracing international standards.
    Leader
    Central banks have no masters: they must get climate right
    Jon Hay, August 05, 2021
    Central banks’ control was once limited to financial matters — they squatted in the corner, largely unseen. Now, they are stars in the drama — active, talkative stewards of the economy. Society looks to them to solve its problems; not to synch with government, but to make up for its deficiencies.
    Leader
    Monte rally reveals problems with EU bank crisis rules
    Tyler Davies, August 05, 2021
    There are worrying signs in the way Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s tier twos have traded after UniCredit signalled its interest in the bank.
    Polls and Awards
    Covered Bond Awards: less than two weeks to vote
    Bill Thornhill, August 04, 2021
    Polling for GlobalCapital's Covered Bond Awards 2021 closes at 5:30pm London time on Monday, August 16, so please be sure to cast your firm’s vote if you haven’t already done so. Preliminary data shows that the frontrunners for many awards are in close contention, so every vote stands to make a huge difference.
    Tuesday View
    Regulation will wreck ESG
    Mike Turner, August 03, 2021
    There are growing calls to build all-encompassing regulatory structures around environmental, social and governance ratings and disclosures. This is the wrong course of action and will undermine efforts to achieve the overarching goal, which is fighting climate change.
    SSA
    GC Podcast: Starting out in investment banking
    Ralph Sinclair, July 30, 2021
    Across the world’s financial centres, summer interns and graduate trainees are taking their first steps in investment banking. But has the jobs market changed? Is investment banking still the draw it was?
    Comment
    Diversity drive
    Richard Metcalf, July 30, 2021
    It is difficult these days, if not impossible, to find a bank that does not have an official policy or target to boost diversity and inclusion. By pushing them out of their comfort zones, could the pandemic help finally turn these aspirations into reality?
