Free content

Bankers seem to be buying the story of resurgence at Germany’s flagship investment bank
While it is quite astonishing to see Deutsche Bank back near the top of the SSA league table, it is in fact the result of a quite deliberate move by the bank to go back to what it is good at.
Sustainability-linked financing is set to grow in private credit after direct lender sets new record
"We want to use this change of structure and these new leadership roles to foster this multi-product solutions mentality," Pete Mason tells GlobalCapital
Recent extreme weather events, viewed in the context of the sixth report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, underscore the importance of directing capital not only to reducing carbon emissions but also building resilience to the changing climate.
Mainland China’s sustainable bond market has gone from strength to strength recently, with issuers and investors finding new opportunities and embracing international standards.
Central banks’ control was once limited to financial matters — they squatted in the corner, largely unseen. Now, they are stars in the drama — active, talkative stewards of the economy. Society looks to them to solve its problems; not to synch with government, but to make up for its deficiencies.
There are worrying signs in the way Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s tier twos have traded after UniCredit signalled its interest in the bank.
There are growing calls to build all-encompassing regulatory structures around environmental, social and governance ratings and disclosures. This is the wrong course of action and will undermine efforts to achieve the overarching goal, which is fighting climate change.
Across the world’s financial centres, summer interns and graduate trainees are taking their first steps in investment banking. But has the jobs market changed? Is investment banking still the draw it was?
It is difficult these days, if not impossible, to find a bank that does not have an official policy or target to boost diversity and inclusion. By pushing them out of their comfort zones, could the pandemic help finally turn these aspirations into reality?