European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $bn No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 10.32 10 10.59%
2 JPMorgan 9.57 13 9.82%
3 Nomura 9.49 9 9.74%
4 Deutsche Bank 8.69 9 8.92%
5 HSBC 7.49 7 7.68%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $bn No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 16.30 28 13.42%
2 JPMorgan 13.72 32 11.30%
3 HSBC 8.80 22 7.25%
4 BofA Securities 7.68 15 6.33%
5 BMO Capital Markets 6.49 10 5.34%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $bn No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 18.40 43 9.08%
2 Deutsche Bank 18.01 25 8.89%
3 Citi 16.47 20 8.13%
4 Barclays 13.49 21 6.66%
5 HSBC 12.63 23 6.24%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $bn No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 37.34 58 9.23%
2 JPMorgan 35.63 124 8.81%
3 Deutsche Bank 27.56 42 6.81%
4 HSBC 25.10 55 6.20%
5 Barclays 21.56 42 5.33%