|Rank
|Lead Manager
|Amount $bn
|No of issues
|Share %
|1
|Citi
|10.32
|10
|10.59%
|2
|JPMorgan
|9.57
|13
|9.82%
|3
|Nomura
|9.49
|9
|9.74%
|4
|Deutsche Bank
|8.69
|9
|8.92%
|5
|HSBC
|7.49
|7
|7.68%
|Rank
|Lead Manager
|Amount $bn
|No of issues
|Share %
|1
|Citi
|16.30
|28
|13.42%
|2
|JPMorgan
|13.72
|32
|11.30%
|3
|HSBC
|8.80
|22
|7.25%
|4
|BofA Securities
|7.68
|15
|6.33%
|5
|BMO Capital Markets
|6.49
|10
|5.34%
|Rank
|Lead Manager
|Amount $bn
|No of issues
|Share %
|1
|JPMorgan
|18.40
|43
|9.08%
|2
|Deutsche Bank
|18.01
|25
|8.89%
|3
|Citi
|16.47
|20
|8.13%
|4
|Barclays
|13.49
|21
|6.66%
|5
|HSBC
|12.63
|23
|6.24%
|Rank
|Lead Manager
|Amount $bn
|No of issues
|Share %
|1
|Citi
|37.34
|58
|9.23%
|2
|JPMorgan
|35.63
|124
|8.81%
|3
|Deutsche Bank
|27.56
|42
|6.81%
|4
|HSBC
|25.10
|55
|6.20%
|5
|Barclays
|21.56
|42
|5.33%