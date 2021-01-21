Cades GBP1.5bn 0.125% Dec 25 social bond

Rating:Aa2/—/AA
Amount:£1.5bn Reg S only social bond
Maturity:15 December, 2025
Issue/reoffer price:109.464
Coupon:0.125%
Spread at reoffer:26bp over the 2% September 2025 Gilt
Launched: Wednesday, January 20
Payment date:January 27
Joint books:Barclays, NatWest Markets, Nomura
