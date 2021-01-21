RBC promotes from within as Uden retires

RBC Capital Markets has reorganised its European equity capital markets and corporate broking business following the decision of Darrell Uden to step down at the end of this month.

Uden has been the Canadian bank’s global co-head of ECM and head of corporate broking for more than seven years. He has made the decision to retire after a career in capital markets spanning almost 35 years.

To replace Uden, RBC has promoted several bankers from within ...