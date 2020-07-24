Petron warns banks of potential covenant breach

By Pan Yue
09.15 AM

Philippine oil refining and marketing company Petron has warned its lenders about a potential covenant breach on two of its dollar loans.

The facilities are a $800m five year loan closed in 2019 and a $1bn five year deal from 2017. They both carry the same financial covenant, which requires Petron to maintain a debt to Ebitda ratio under 6.5 times over the life of the loans.

However, the ...

