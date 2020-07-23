Watermark
KfW EUR3bn 0% Sep 28 green bond

  • By Burhan Khadbai
  • 23 Jul 2020

Guarantor:Federal Republic of Germany

Rating:Aaa/AAA

Amount:€3bn Reg S only green bond

Maturity:15 September 2028

Issue/reoffer price:103.407

Coupon:0%

Spread at reoffer:mid-swaps minus 13bp; 17.6bp over the August 2028 Bund

Launch date:Tuesday, July 21

Payment date:July 28

Joint books:Commerzbank, ...

