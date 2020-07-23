KfW EUR3bn 0% Sep 28 green bond

Guarantor:Federal Republic of Germany
Rating:Aaa/AAA
Amount:€3bn Reg S only green bond
Maturity:15 September 2028
Issue/reoffer price:103.407
Coupon:0%
Spread at reoffer:mid-swaps minus 13bp; 17.6bp over the August 2028 Bund
Launch date:Tuesday, July 21
Payment date:July 28Joint books:Commerzbank, ...
