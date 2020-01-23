NWB EUR1bn 0.05% Jan 30

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.
Want full access to GlobalCapital?
If you are new to GlobalCapital or you already subscribe to some of our channels you can still easily extend your access.
Take a trial to the entire site or subscribe online to see all our capital markets news, opinion and data sets.
Don't miss out!
Free trial
Read the magazine on your mobile device
Bank Profiles
Latest news by market and league table performance
See full list
European Sovereign Bonds
Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)
Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)
Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)