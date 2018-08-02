ASK Investment sets ball rolling for India IPO

The float will comprise an issue of Rp6bn ($87.4m) in fresh capital and an offer-for-sale of 18m secondary shares. Investor AI Global and promoter Sameer Koticha will provide 13.6m and 4.4m for the OFS, respectively.ASK has lined up JM Financial as left lead for the deal and ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.