Watermark
Go to Asia edition

CME aligns FX options with OTC market

CME Group has tweaked the expiry date of its listed FX options, in an effort to align the product more closely with its over the counter equivalents.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 03 Aug 2018
CME has been in a long race with London-based LCH to provide the FX options market with a pathway to clearing. The market has functioned efficiently in a bilateral structure but the increasing weight of uncleared margin ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 230,479.00 875 8.16%
2 JPMorgan 215,943.55 958 7.64%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 206,116.98 683 7.30%
4 Barclays 176,539.45 636 6.25%
5 HSBC 152,344.51 710 5.39%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 32,467.80 60 6.74%
2 BNP Paribas 31,263.32 124 6.49%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 26,249.48 93 5.45%
4 UniCredit 25,587.21 114 5.31%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 23,319.00 108 4.84%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 10,167.68 46 8.88%
2 JPMorgan 9,866.02 42 8.62%
3 Citi 8,202.25 45 7.17%
4 UBS 6,098.17 23 5.33%
5 Credit Suisse 5,236.02 28 4.58%