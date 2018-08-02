Four former Credit Suisse loans bankers join rival firms

Credit Suisse lost four loans bankers this year, including Ashish Gala, head of India for the Asia Pacific financing group; Ashish Sharma, head of loan syndications for Asia Pacific; Eddie Wong, a director in the loan syndication team; and Saurabh Banglani, Singapore-based director for loan syndications....
