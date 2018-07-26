Watermark
FMO in Georgian lari first amid ‘de-dollarisation’ push

FMO has printed an onshore Georgian lari bond for the first time, with proceeds helping a drive to de-dollarise Georgia’s economy.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 11:15 AM

The Dutch development agency’s bond funds a Gel160m ($65.3m) loan to Bank of Georgia (BoG). The aim is for BoG to use the cash to finance its lari lending business, so avoiding currency mismatches on its balance sheet.

“FMO’s mission is to help unleash the entrepreneurial potential of ...

