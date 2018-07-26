Watermark
Barclays hires FX head in markets business ramp-up

Barclays has hired a former Deutsche Bank senior FX boss as its new global head of G10 foreign exchange trading and distribution.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 01:15 PM
Fabio Madar joins the bank after 13 years at Deutsche, where he was global head of FX coverage. He has worked in global FX markets for 26 years, with stints at Lehman Brothers and Citibank. His new role will comprise leadership of the bank’s FX trading and sales ...

