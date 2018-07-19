UBS raids JPM for senior Asia ECM hires

The Swiss bank has hired Chang Liu and Warren Wu as executive directors and senior members of its Asia team in Hong Kong, according to an internal memo seen by GlobalCapital Asia.The move come as UBS attempts to to boost deal-making in China and the lucrative ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.