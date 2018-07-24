Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ICE seals TMC deal, adding to fixed income portfolio

The Intercontinental Exchange has completed its $685m acquisition of TMC bonds, a fixed income trading platform that adds to its drive into market infrastructure.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 24 Jul 2018

ICE announced the acquisition of TMC Bonds on May 29. The platform offers RFQ and click to trade capabilities on an anonymous basis. Participants can trade municipal, corporate, agency and treasury bonds as well as certificates of deposit.

The exchange and clearing operator has been expanding its fixed ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 226,607.41 851 8.23%
2 JPMorgan 211,394.63 916 7.68%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 200,552.85 655 7.29%
4 Barclays 172,039.36 610 6.25%
5 HSBC 150,670.34 697 5.47%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 29,873.80 53 6.86%
2 BNP Paribas 28,586.08 114 6.57%
3 UniCredit 22,962.61 106 5.28%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 22,424.47 104 5.15%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 21,979.64 84 5.05%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 9,712.32 45 8.75%
2 JPMorgan 9,410.67 41 8.48%
3 Citi 7,648.67 42 6.89%
4 UBS 6,098.17 23 5.50%
5 Deutsche Bank 5,166.40 33 4.66%