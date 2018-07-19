SFC sanctions former StanChart banker for IPO offence

Joseph Hsu Kar Hing, a former responsible officer for the bank, was barred from the industry for three years — from July 6 this year to July 5, 2021 — the city’s market watchdog said in a Tuesday statement.Hsu was a sponsor principal in charge of executing ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.