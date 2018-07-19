Trafigura back for $1.5bn dual-currency borrowing

The loan is split into a 365-day dollar-denominated revolver, a one year renminbi-denominated term loan and a three year dollar term loan, according to a press release. Pricing and participation levels were not disclosed.ANZ, Bank of China Singapore branch, DBS, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China London ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.