People and markets news in brief: July 19. 2018

Alan Roch, head of Asia Pacific debt syndicate, has left Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.
Roch, who had been with the bank since 2015, left the week of July 16, a bank spokesperson told GlobalCapital Asia. The Australian lender is looking for a replacement.
