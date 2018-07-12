Time to ponder cross-asset clearing

The march of central clearing into over the counter derivatives markets has consumed interest rate and credit product. Around three quarters of the notional outstanding for rates referencing contracts is now cleared and centrally cleared credit default swaps now account for 55% of that market, up from 51% ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.