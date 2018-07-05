PLN surprises with tight pricing on $2bn debut

ANZ, Citi, Bank of China Hong Kong, Mizuho, OCBC Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank are the mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners. They launched the deal into general syndication last week, according to multiple bankers.The borrowing has an initial size of $1.5bn with ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.