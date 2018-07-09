Kongsberg Automotive offers hefty coupon in tight double-B market Norwegian car parts manufacturer Kongsberg Automotive is looking to refinance its loans in the high yield market with a deal that offers investors the biggest double-B coupon seen since April.

Kongsberg Automotive was alone on Monday, out with a €275m seven year non-call two senior secured bond rated BB- by S&P Global. Monday's high yield bond pipeline appeared to show just one offering for the whole week, as happened last week. Borrowers have recoiled after the market suffered five