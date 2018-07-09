Watermark
Goldman commodity futures head joins R.J. O'Brien

The former global head of commodity futures sales at Goldman Sachs, Joe Raia, has joined privately owned futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien and Associates (RJO).

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 09 Jul 2018

Raia will work as a managing director, global commodity futures in New York. In a press release on Monday, RJO said that it wanted Raia to develop the company's energy and metals clearing and execution business across options, futures and cleared over-the-counter products. 

