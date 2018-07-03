ESMA urges nuance on pension fund clearing

In a note on Tuesday, ESMA said it did not have the power to grant temporary exemptions from EU rules, as a clearing exemption for pension funds is set to expire on August 17.New legislation that would extend the exemption, which has not been enacted yet, also includes ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.