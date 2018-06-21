Watermark
Go to Asia edition

EIB out with IPTs on keenly watched Sonia trade

The European Investment Bank has released initial price thoughts for a sterling benchmark floater referencing Sonia — a trade that dominated many conversations at this week's Euromoney Global Borrowers conference in London. The deal will be priced on Friday.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 05:00 PM

Leads HSBC, NatWest Markets, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities offered initial price thoughts of 35bp area over Sonia for the June 2023 bond. NatWest Markets and TD Securities are structuring advisors.

A head of SSA syndicate away from the trade said: “It looks ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 12,417.34 15 11.10%
2 JPMorgan 10,784.81 16 9.64%
3 Citi 9,836.54 17 8.80%
4 NatWest Markets 8,487.83 7 7.59%
5 HSBC 7,788.95 12 6.97%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 28,901.35 74 12.48%
2 HSBC 22,334.06 48 9.64%
3 JPMorgan 19,145.59 51 8.27%
4 Deutsche Bank 17,915.81 27 7.74%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 16,436.98 51 7.10%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 24,223.40 52 8.63%
2 Barclays 21,482.86 36 7.65%
3 UniCredit 19,921.86 49 7.10%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 18,862.23 49 6.72%
5 HSBC 18,112.51 64 6.45%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 70,491.24 181 9.70%
2 JPMorgan 51,595.93 277 7.10%
3 HSBC 46,450.64 170 6.39%
4 Barclays 40,928.81 133 5.63%
5 Deutsche Bank 37,881.53 100 5.21%