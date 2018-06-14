High yield sparks into life with €4.5bn in 'attractive mix' of deals

Investors in corporate debt with speculative grade ratings woke up to a full plate of deals on offer this week, mostly linked to acquisitions.“There’s a lot of new money, which should please investors,” said a syndicate banker working on one of the deals on display in Monday’s deal ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.