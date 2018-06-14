High yield sparks into life with €4.5bn in 'attractive mix' of deals Five borrowers displayed a heavy deal pipeline for acquisitions and refinancings on Monday, as secondary spreads tightened after a quiet week.

Investors in corporate debt with speculative grade ratings woke up to a full plate of deals on offer this week, mostly linked to acquisitions. "There's a lot of new money, which should please investors," said a syndicate banker working on one of the deals on display in Monday's deal ...