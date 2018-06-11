Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Kommuninvest calls on dollar short end as Fed expected to raise

Kommuninvest is out with a dollar trade in what bankers expect to be a fairly quiet week bisected by a likely target rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 11 Jun 2018

Market participants overwhelmingly expect the FOMC to raise its target rate by 25bp to 1.75%-2%, but will watch the results of the meeting keenly to glean what could happen later in the year.

“One of the much discussed aspects of the June meeting is whether or not the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 12,417.34 15 11.10%
2 JPMorgan 10,784.81 16 9.64%
3 Citi 9,836.54 17 8.80%
4 NatWest Markets 8,487.83 7 7.59%
5 HSBC 7,788.95 12 6.97%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 27,723.85 70 12.28%
2 HSBC 22,084.84 47 9.78%
3 JPMorgan 18,940.58 47 8.39%
4 Deutsche Bank 17,666.61 26 7.83%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,561.62 48 6.89%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 23,372.24 47 8.74%
2 Barclays 21,287.26 35 7.96%
3 UniCredit 18,150.64 48 6.79%
4 HSBC 17,348.38 60 6.49%
5 BNP Paribas 16,479.02 31 6.16%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 50,207.92 238 7.38%
2 Citi 49,445.55 173 7.27%
3 HSBC 45,235.22 163 6.65%
4 Barclays 40,669.73 128 5.98%
5 Deutsche Bank 35,594.04 97 5.23%