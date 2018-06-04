Basque in first periphery test after turbulent week The Basque Government will bring the first real test of investor appetite for Spanish public sector risk since a wave of Italy-led volatility hit the eurozone periphery last week, as it opened proceedings on an inaugural sustainable bond — its first issue of any kind in over two years.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — All news and league table positions for: BBVA

Crédit Agricole

HSBC

Santander Something lighter