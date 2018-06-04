Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Land NRW lines up for long euros

The State of North Rhine-Westphalia (Land NRW) hit screens on Monday to announce a long dated euro benchmark.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 04 Jun 2018

The state selected DekaBank, Nomura, Société Générale, TD Securities and UniCredit to run the books for a 22 year benchmark.

The bond will be the issuer’s first 2040 benchmark, according to Dealogic. It has two smaller notes maturing in 2040 — a €100m note ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 12,042.98 14 11.09%
2 JPMorgan 10,337.24 14 9.52%
3 Citi 9,260.37 15 8.53%
4 NatWest Markets 8,487.83 7 7.82%
5 HSBC 7,587.14 11 6.99%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 27,261.38 67 12.46%
2 HSBC 20,140.01 43 9.21%
3 JPMorgan 18,703.30 46 8.55%
4 Deutsche Bank 17,229.87 24 7.88%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,557.62 48 7.11%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 22,693.56 43 8.84%
2 Barclays 20,703.19 33 8.07%
3 UniCredit 17,073.56 43 6.65%
4 HSBC 16,881.91 57 6.58%
5 BNP Paribas 16,072.48 29 6.26%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 49,180.58 230 7.53%
2 Citi 48,475.03 167 7.43%
3 HSBC 42,754.74 153 6.55%
4 Barclays 38,291.35 120 5.87%
5 Deutsche Bank 34,839.14 93 5.34%