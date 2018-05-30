Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Deutsche Börse to cut jobs and focus on tech

Deutsche Börse’s CEO, Theodor Weimer, on Wednesday committed to greatly reducing the exchange’s structural costs by 2020 while doubling down on growth, technology and acquisitions.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 30 May 2018
Details of the exchange’s ‘Roadmap 2020’ strategy were unveiled at the first investor day for the new CEO, who took the reins at the beginning of the year. As part of the strategy, the exchange aims to reduce structural costs by €100m ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 168,681.50 657 7.94%
2 JPMorgan 157,663.48 688 7.42%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 152,968.73 504 7.20%
4 Barclays 133,009.75 462 6.26%
5 HSBC 115,368.85 542 5.43%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 27,048.84 35 8.94%
2 Deutsche Bank 19,079.85 48 6.31%
3 Citi 17,864.34 43 5.91%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 16,760.73 54 5.54%
5 UniCredit 15,181.49 65 5.02%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 7,202.01 32 9.21%
2 JPMorgan 6,815.38 29 8.71%
3 UBS 5,503.59 15 7.04%
4 Citi 5,412.52 32 6.92%
5 Deutsche Bank 4,303.27 25 5.50%