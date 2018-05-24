FMO and World Bank in local currency debuts

FMO printed a $15m 7.65% December 2023 at par on Tuesday via Bank of America Merrill Lynch, with the deal later increased to $19m.Interest and redemption payments are linked to the dollar/Tanzanian shilling exchange rate. On the trade date, the issuer determined the equivalent shilling amount ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.