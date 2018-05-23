Watermark
Go to Asia edition

FANG+ cash-settled options coming to NYSE

The New York Stock Exchange is set to launch options on its tech FANG+ index on June 11 this year.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 23 May 2018

The options will follow futures on the index that launched in November last year.

The NYSE FANG+ index gives exposure to the traditional FAANG stocks, as well five other popular tech stocks, including Alibaba, Baidu, Nvidia, Tesla and Twitter. The originals are ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 168,245.46 652 8.00%
2 JPMorgan 156,950.09 679 7.46%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 152,294.90 499 7.24%
4 Barclays 132,419.52 457 6.29%
5 HSBC 114,461.86 531 5.44%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 26,737.07 34 9.51%
2 Citi 17,112.91 41 6.09%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 15,824.91 49 5.63%
4 UniCredit 14,686.99 63 5.22%
5 Deutsche Bank 14,357.25 46 5.11%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 7,202.01 32 9.30%
2 JPMorgan 6,815.38 29 8.80%
3 UBS 5,503.59 15 7.10%
4 Citi 5,386.55 31 6.95%
5 Deutsche Bank 4,303.27 25 5.55%