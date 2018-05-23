FANG+ cash-settled options coming to NYSE

The options will follow futures on the index that launched in November last year.The NYSE FANG+ index gives exposure to the traditional FAANG stocks, as well five other popular tech stocks, including Alibaba, Baidu, Nvidia, Tesla and Twitter. The originals are ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.