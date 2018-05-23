Watermark
Senior derivatives strategist leaves BNP Paribas

Antoine Porcheret, a senior equity derivatives strategist at BNP Paribas in London, has left the French bank.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 23 May 2018

GlobalCapital understands that Porcheret left BNP Paribas on April 12 and is on gardening leave. Porcheret was not immediately available to comment and BNP Paribas declined to comment. It is not clear where he is going next. 

Porcheret has been at BNPP for more than four years, joining from HSBC ...

