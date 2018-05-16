Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Trio aims to tackle corp bond futures

Three big hitters from the exchange, index creation and asset management worlds have collaborated to launch futures contracts referencing indices for the US corporate bond markets.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 16 May 2018

CBOE global markets, in partnership with IHS Markit and BlackRock, is developing futures contracts referencing high yield and investment grade US corporate bond indices.

The trio are primarily, but not exclusively, aiming the product at a fixed income pension money investor base. While well traded markets exist for ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 162,381.23 621 8.03%
2 JPMorgan 149,351.80 644 7.39%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 147,758.17 483 7.31%
4 Barclays 124,146.74 434 6.14%
5 Goldman Sachs 107,753.75 340 5.33%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 25,947.26 30 9.88%
2 Citi 16,536.65 37 6.30%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 15,270.11 45 5.82%
4 Deutsche Bank 13,893.21 43 5.29%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 13,028.84 31 4.96%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 6,961.44 31 9.40%
2 JPMorgan 6,815.38 29 9.20%
3 UBS 5,503.59 15 7.43%
4 Citi 5,145.98 30 6.95%
5 Deutsche Bank 4,303.27 25 5.81%