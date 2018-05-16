Trio aims to tackle corp bond futures Three big hitters from the exchange, index creation and asset management worlds have collaborated to launch futures contracts referencing indices for the US corporate bond markets.

CBOE global markets, in partnership with IHS Markit and BlackRock, is developing futures contracts referencing high yield and investment grade US corporate bond indices. The trio are primarily, but not exclusively, aiming the product at a fixed income pension money investor base. While well traded markets exist for ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. The trio are primarily, but not exclusively, aiming the product at a fixed income pension money investor base. While well traded markets exist for ...