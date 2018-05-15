Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Hermes EOS targets Deutsche Börse chair

The advisory arm of Hermes Investment Management fired both barrels at Deutsche Börse chairman Joachim Faber on Tuesday, partially blaming him for the implosion of the proposed merger with the London Stock Exchange Group in 2016

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 15 May 2018

In a statement, Hermes EOS recommended that its clients and investors give Faber qualified support for a three year term at Deutsche Börse's annual general meeting on Wednesday, but expected him to depart in 2019 after a suitable replacement had been found.

Dr Michael Viehs, the head of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 159,954.87 609 8.13%
2 JPMorgan 146,561.31 628 7.44%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 142,442.11 463 7.24%
4 Barclays 120,974.03 417 6.15%
5 HSBC 105,968.40 495 5.38%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 25,856.50 29 9.99%
2 Citi 16,445.89 36 6.36%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 15,270.11 45 5.90%
4 Deutsche Bank 13,699.04 41 5.29%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,925.42 30 5.00%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 6,873.94 30 9.87%
2 JPMorgan 6,810.95 29 9.78%
3 Citi 4,525.57 27 6.50%
4 Deutsche Bank 4,225.70 24 6.07%
5 UBS 3,360.63 12 4.82%