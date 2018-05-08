Leaving Libor: trading begins on CME’s Sofr products

Market participants have seen the derivatives exchange and clearing giant’s Monday launch of Sofr futures as a key point in the reference rate’s evolution as a credible replacement for Libor. All eyes will now be on trading activity in the contract, with liquidity one of the key boxes ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.