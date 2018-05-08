Watermark
Leaving Libor: trading begins on CME’s Sofr products

The CME Group has announced the first trades in its new futures contract referencing the secured overnight financing rate, which US market participants have selected to replace Libor.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 08 May 2018
Market participants have seen the derivatives exchange and clearing giant’s Monday launch of Sofr futures as a key point in the reference rate’s evolution as a credible replacement for Libor. All eyes will now be on trading activity in the contract, with liquidity one of the key boxes ...

