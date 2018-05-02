Watermark
BoE issues rule for reporting CCP "incidents"

The Bank of England, the primary regulator of UK clearing houses, has decided to go ahead with a new rule that would compel CCPs to report issues with their servers and other technology systems.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 02 May 2018

The rule will apply from May 7, and aims to keep the Bank well informed on cyber attacks or other incidents like server thefts or floods. The Bank says it was granted rule-making powers in this particular case under the Financial Services and Markets Act. 

Clearing houses already report ...

