Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Polymetal emerges from Russian sanctions rubble

Mining company Polymetal has converted an existing $80m bilateral credit facility with ING into a sustainability linked loan. It is the first loan market activity from Russia since the US announced a fresh round of sanctions against some of the country’s oligarchs.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 06:45 PM

Precious metals specialist Polymetal, which is not sanctioned, has entered into an agreement whereby if its progress on specific environmental, social and governance goals improves, the interest rate of the loan will decrease.

On the flip side, if Polymetal’s performance towards these goals deteriorates, the company will ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 127,376.76 354 11.00%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 123,119.59 379 10.64%
3 Citi 65,208.28 197 5.63%
4 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 60,891.48 420 5.26%
5 Wells Fargo Securities 54,142.80 245 4.68%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 2,550.00 4 10.16%
2 JPMorgan 2,426.50 4 9.67%
3 Standard Chartered Bank 2,273.16 5 9.06%
4 Mizuho 2,238.89 4 8.92%
5 HSBC 2,100.00 4 8.37%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Agricole CIB 5,236.90 23 6.24%
2 Goldman Sachs 5,129.09 18 6.11%
3 UniCredit 5,090.85 26 6.06%
4 Barclays 5,053.31 13 6.02%
5 BNP Paribas 4,910.75 20 5.85%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 24,749.48 24 10.68%
2 Citi 15,693.04 32 6.77%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 14,413.17 40 6.22%
4 Deutsche Bank 13,118.70 35 5.66%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,117.87 27 5.23%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%