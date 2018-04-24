After bond market shutout, McGraw-Hill turns to private loans

In a statement on its website, educational resource provider McGraw-Hill Global Education said its parent company MHGE Parent had obtained a $180m four year unsecured term loan facility from funds and clients advised by Ares Capital Management and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. The deal was closed on ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.