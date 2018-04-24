After bond market shutout, McGraw-Hill turns to private loans McGraw-Hill Global Education has obtained a payment in kind term loan from funds advised by Guggenheim Partners and Ares to help refinance its 2019 PIK toggle notes, five months after it pulled a PIK toggle bond aimed at achieving the same goal.

