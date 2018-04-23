Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Netflix to fund new content with bigger than expected bond

After strong first quarter results and in a receptive high yield market, online streaming service Netflix announced a new $1.5bn 10.5 year senior unsecured bond on Monday to finance new content for the platform, with the platform eventually walking away with $1.9bn.

  • By David Bell
  • 23 Apr 2018

Netflix tapped high yield investors for a bigger than expected bond on Monday.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo were mandated as joint bookrunners on the deal, which was originally sized at $1.5bn. Price talk was indicated at 5.75%-6% range, before final pricing of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Agricole CIB 5,236.90 23 6.25%
2 Goldman Sachs 5,129.09 18 6.12%
3 UniCredit 5,090.85 26 6.08%
4 Barclays 5,053.31 13 6.03%
5 BNP Paribas 4,910.75 20 5.86%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 2,290.48 23 8.55%
2 BNP Paribas 2,008.60 22 7.50%
3 Goldman Sachs 1,760.56 17 6.57%
4 Morgan Stanley 1,647.46 11 6.15%
5 Credit Suisse 1,569.64 15 5.86%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 9,299.77 72 9.73%
2 Citi 6,785.07 56 7.10%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6,757.41 63 7.07%
4 Barclays 6,374.90 47 6.67%
5 Credit Suisse 6,011.71 44 6.29%