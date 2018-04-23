Netflix to fund new content with bigger than expected bond After strong first quarter results and in a receptive high yield market, online streaming service Netflix announced a new $1.5bn 10.5 year senior unsecured bond on Monday to finance new content for the platform, with the platform eventually walking away with $1.9bn.

Netflix tapped high yield investors for a bigger than expected bond on Monday. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo were mandated as joint bookrunners on the deal, which was originally sized at $1.5bn. Price talk was indicated at 5.75%-6% range, before final pricing of ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo were mandated as joint bookrunners on the deal, which was originally sized at $1.5bn. Price talk was indicated at 5.75%-6% range, before final pricing of ...