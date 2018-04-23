Watermark
NIB to bring more SRI supply as NWB nearly twice subscribed

A flash of public sector SRI bond issuance last week heated up on Monday, as Nederlandse Waterschapsbank found a strong reception for an affordable housing bond and Nordic Investment Bank prepared an environmental offering in a tenor that bankers said was attracting strong demand.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 23 Apr 2018
NIB hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Crédit Agricole and Nordea to hold one-on-one investor calls on Monday for a new 7.5 year Reg S environmental bond in euros. It will be NIB's first environmental bond in the currency since a €500m tap of its ...

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 10,381.54 13 11.25%
2 JPMorgan 10,114.01 13 10.96%
3 Citi 9,037.14 14 9.79%
4 HSBC 7,587.14 11 8.22%
5 NatWest Markets 6,826.39 6 7.40%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 26,051.28 56 12.96%
2 HSBC 19,540.53 40 9.72%
3 JPMorgan 16,456.57 36 8.19%
4 Deutsche Bank 15,761.17 21 7.84%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,209.83 40 7.07%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 20,357.89 34 9.17%
2 Barclays 18,682.87 27 8.42%
3 HSBC 15,561.43 46 7.01%
4 BNP Paribas 14,769.79 25 6.65%
5 NatWest Markets 13,389.93 13 6.03%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 44,696.70 137 8.07%
2 JPMorgan 43,790.91 192 7.90%
3 HSBC 40,157.40 132 7.25%
4 Barclays 32,609.35 94 5.88%
5 Deutsche Bank 30,222.31 83 5.45%