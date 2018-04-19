Watermark
HK green credentials boosted by supra deals

A pair of supranationals helped bolster Hong Kong’s green bond ambitions with some SRI deals this week.

  • By Craig McGlashan, Morgan Davis
  • 19 Apr 2018

Earlier this year, Hong Kong outlined plans for a HK$100bn ($12.8bn) green bond programme, with hopes of issuing its first government green bond in 2018-19. The government has also begun a push to encourage green issuance locally.

The World Bank raised HK$1bn ($127.39m) from its debut green ...

