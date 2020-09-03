Hong Kong dollar
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) returned to the market this week to place two more deals, as it ramps up its MTN issuance following a debut in Hong Kong dollars last Friday.
The UK's National Grid followed up early January’s well-received green bond debut with a pair of green bond MTNs from a subsidiary, printing in currencies it rarely visits.
Bankers were surprised that the African Development Bank placed a one year bond last week linked to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.
A shift in a cross currency basis swap rate is behind a spurt of issuance in Hong Kong dollars, said bankers.
The Province of Quebec has returned to the medium term note market after a long absence, printing in Hong Kong dollars.