IHS Markit acquires French derivs valuation outfit

IHS Markit announced on Monday that it had acquired Paris-based DeriveXperts, a company that provides independent valuations of over-the-counter derivatives.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 16 Apr 2018

IHS Markit said that the acquisition helped the company add a "strong" French client base of banks, insurance companies and wealth management companies. With the addition of DeriveXperts, IHS Markit will have more than 100 employees in Paris. 

DeriveXperts' clients have included BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, Bank of America ...

