Daqo New Energy bags $110m from follow-on

Sole bookrunner Credit Suisse launched the deal after US markets closed on Wednesday. The transaction comprised 2m primary ADS, which Daqo was offering at $55 to $56 each, giving it potential proceeds of $110m to $112m.For investors, the price range translated to a discount of 5.5%-7.2% ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.