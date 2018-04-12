Watermark
Russian CDS liquidity holds strong as sanctions hit credit

Risky assets are often beholden to perceptions of geopolitical risk, though in recent times that has been a minor factor in price movements. Perhaps this dynamic is about to change.

Gavan Nolan

The conflict in Syria has taken a terrible twist that threatens to draw the major western powers into a conflict with Russia, with concomitant negative effects on credit markets.

The suspected gas attack by government forces in Douma has prompted aggressive rhetoric from President Trump via ...

