All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Russia Sanctions

  • Deripaska_PA_230x150
    Equity
    Still hope for Russia ECM as EN+ given brief reprieve
    Sam Kerr, August 02, 2018
    Hopes rose this week of a revival for Russia’s equity capital markets when the US Treasury extended a key sanctions licence until October, allowing aluminium conglomerate EN+ to continue with a plan that would remove sanctions on the company.
  • Westminster_Fotolia_230x150
    Equity
    UK market integrity trumps Russian capital, says MP
    Sam Kerr, June 18, 2018
    Despite worries that Russian investors are pulling away from London as the UK looks to pressure allies of the country's president Vladimir Putin, Tom Tugendhat, the chairman of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, this week told GlobalCapital that preserving the rule of law in the UK and making sure markets are “clean and honest” is more important than attracting Russian capital to London.
  • euroclear logo 230px
    Tuesday View
    Halting trades can make sanctions work better
    Francesca Young, May 08, 2018
    Euroclear’s refusal to continue settling Rusal trades when US sanctions were slapped on the company on April 6 may have saved many US bond investors from crystallising crippling losses. If the US plans further rounds of similar punishments, it should turn that happy accident into a permanent feature of the sanctions process.
  • Oleg
    EM CEE
    Russian investors see light as Deripaska bends
    Francesca Young, May 03, 2018
    The gloom over Russian capital markets was lifted a little this week as the US Treasury softened its stance towards sanctioned aluminium behemoth Rusal, giving hope to markets that the announcement of new sanctions against Russia at the beginning of April may not have been a knockout blow, write Sam Kerr, Francesca Young and Mike Turner.
  • oleg_deripaska_230x150_PA
    Equity
    OFAC extends licence as EN+ fights to keep London GDRs listed
    Sam Kerr, May 02, 2018
    The US Treasury, through the Office of Foreign Assets Control, has issued a new licence to US holders of debt or equity in EN+, Rusal and Gaz Group. It gives US persons until June 6 to divest their holdings in these companies, instead of the original deadline of May 7.
  • Tuesday View
    Deripaska cutting stake is best for everyone
    Francesca Young, May 01, 2018
    News last Friday from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) that Oleg Deripaska is set to give up his control of Rusal by removing his majority stake in EN+ (Rusal’s parent) is the best possible outcome at this point for the US, for Russia, and for investors.
  • Equity
    Sausage sliced: sanctions stall Cherkizovo IPO
    Sam Kerr, April 26, 2018
    Cherkizovo, the Russian meat and sausage producer seeking to list on the Moscow Exchange, has failed to get its re-IPO away, citing market volatility for postponing the deal.
  • Jewellery 230x150
    EM CEE
    Polymetal emerges from Russian sanctions rubble with loan switch
    Michael Turner, April 25, 2018
    Mining company Polymetal has converted an existing $80m bilateral credit facility with ING into a sustainability-linked loan. It is the first loan market activity from Russia since the US announced a fresh round of sanctions against some of the country’s oligarchs.
  • green_shoots_fotolia_230x150
    EM CEE
    Green shoots of hope appear in Russian bond investing
    Francesca Young, April 19, 2018
    With the shock of the latest round of Russian sanctions receding a little, EM investors are already seeking out the opportunities that last week’s volatility created. Even one holder of the sanctioned and problematic Rusal debt said he has increased his exposure to Sberbank.
  • Lukoil 230x150
    Emerging Market Loans
    Lukoil dodges sanction noise to sign loan
    Michael Turner, April 19, 2018
    Lukoil has raised a $600m 10 year export credit agency-backed loan via its Uzbekistan subsidiary, as bankers say the loan market remains open for some Russian borrowers.
  • Emerging markets1_230
    Africa
    CEEMEA bonds resume but Russia concerns lurk
    Oliver West, April 18, 2018
    The CEEMEA bond market has proved resilient to the asset price crippling effects of the latest US sanctions against Russia with little evidence contagion. A steady stream of new issues this week confirmed that it is business as usual in the bond markets.
  • Trump-waving_PA_230x150
    Tuesday View
    Market right to fear more Russia sanctions despite delay
    Sam Kerr, April 17, 2018
    The Trump administration’s decision not to announce new sanctions against Russia on Monday is unlikely to be the end of the sanctions saga, with designations having been proven to be the US's most effective weapon against Russia.
Load More

Most Read

  1. EM CEE
    Russian investors see light as Deripaska bends
    May 03, 2018
  2. Equity
    Sausage sliced: sanctions stall Cherkizovo IPO
    April 26, 2018
  3. EM CEE
    Polymetal emerges from Russian sanctions rubble with loan switch
    April 25, 2018
  4. EM CEE
    Green shoots of hope appear in Russian bond investing
    April 19, 2018
  5. Africa
    CEEMEA bonds resume but Russia concerns lurk
    April 18, 2018
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree