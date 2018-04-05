Watermark
BNP Paribas gives UK brief to EQD head

BNP Paribas has given its global head of EQD institutional sales and EQD linear trading more UK-specific responsibilities with a new leadership role.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 01:45 PM

Emmanuel Dray will be adding the UK head of equity derivatives title to his business cards, a role that he will undertake in addition to his global responsibilities.

BNP Paribas’ decision to create the position is part of its UK growth plan and commitment to maintaining its ...

