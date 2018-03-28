Watermark
HSBC Canada and Isbank press ahead with covered bond plans

Turkiye Is Bankasi (Isbank) recently signaled its intention to issue, while HSBC Canada has registered a covered bond corporate entity.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 01:00 PM

Turkiye Is Bankasi (Isbank) said in a regulatory filing on March 28 that its board of directors had approved plans to press ahead with a fixed or floating rate covered bond, secured on residential mortgages, for an equivalent size of up to €2bn, subject to market conditions.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 5,248.05 30 6.11%
2 Credit Suisse 4,752.58 23 5.53%
3 HSBC 4,683.15 25 5.45%
4 Deutsche Bank 4,443.81 22 5.17%
5 LBBW 4,406.45 24 5.13%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,829.38 92 7.41%
2 Citi 25,275.41 128 5.88%
3 Goldman Sachs 24,926.15 146 5.80%
4 Morgan Stanley 22,373.69 106 5.21%
5 JPMorgan 21,834.19 93 5.08%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 27,834.74 75 13.01%
2 Citi 19,487.52 96 9.11%
3 Goldman Sachs 18,943.01 123 8.86%
4 Morgan Stanley 18,110.45 82 8.47%
5 JPMorgan 17,930.45 62 8.38%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 3,920.97 14 8.53%
2 UniCredit 3,342.56 14 7.27%
3 Deutsche Bank 3,260.10 11 7.10%
4 LBBW 3,029.31 13 6.59%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,670.51 11 5.81%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 3,947.60 5 14.61%
2 UBS 3,009.90 9 11.14%
3 BNP Paribas 2,429.68 9 8.99%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 2,377.58 5 8.80%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,652.91 6 6.12%