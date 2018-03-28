HSBC Canada and Isbank press ahead with covered bond plans

Turkiye Is Bankasi (Isbank) said in a regulatory filing on March 28 that its board of directors had approved plans to press ahead with a fixed or floating rate covered bond, secured on residential mortgages, for an equivalent size of up to €2bn, subject to market conditions....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.