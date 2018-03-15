Watermark
Go to Asia edition

JD Sports races for Finish Line, paying $558m

JD Sports, the UK casualwear company, is set to break into the US market by buying Finish Line for around $558m. The acquisition will be financed in the loan market.

  • By Mike Turner
  • 02:30 PM

JD Sports has offer to buy all Finish Line’s shares for $13.50 each. That would give JD 556 stores in 44 US states and Puerto Rico, as well as department store concessions at Macy’s.

The acquisition “immediately offers a major presence in the US, a clear next ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 79,201.14 246 11.22%
2 JPMorgan 74,387.22 238 10.54%
3 Citi 45,332.79 138 6.42%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 33,268.81 158 4.71%
5 Mizuho 32,850.23 134 4.66%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 2,350.00 3 11.01%
1 Citi 2,350.00 3 11.01%
3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 1,988.89 3 9.32%
3 Standard Chartered Bank 1,988.89 3 9.32%
3 Mizuho 1,988.89 3 9.32%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 3,982.88 11 7.47%
2 Deutsche Bank 3,718.77 11 6.97%
3 Barclays 3,343.79 8 6.27%
4 BNP Paribas 3,227.27 12 6.05%
5 Credit Suisse 2,843.22 11 5.33%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 12,166.40 28 7.75%
2 Deutsche Bank 11,824.84 24 7.53%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,272.44 19 6.54%
4 Citi 9,187.00 21 5.85%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 8,213.02 36 5.23%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%